ALWAYS BEST CARE ACHIEVES DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AMID LAUNCH OF TELEHEALTH CAPABILITIES

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it achieved over 10% sales growth in 2021, launching 16 new territories throughout the country and welcoming nine new franchise owners. Most notably, the brand introduced a new telehealth tool with Remote Patient Monitoring and continued its aggressive nationwide caregiver recruitment campaign.

"As we celebrated Always Best Care's 25-year history last year, we also paved the way for the future by investing in caregiver recruitment and technological tools that answer the challenges of our growing senior population," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "We are fortunate to have a best-in-class franchise opportunity and more room for development with many untapped markets available across the country. It's an honor to share our success and potential with our dedicated team members and franchisees."

Recent highlights include:

Always Best Care grew its brand presence in existing states like Texas , North Carolina , California and Georgia . New owners took over territories in Chicago , New Jersey and California , while established operators seized opportunities to expand or renew, serving as a true testament to the brand's sustainable positioning and long-term viability in the rapidly evolving senior care landscape.

Deploying its own Remote Patient Monitoring program across the entire franchise system and throughout 30 states in partnership with Anelto, Always Best Care is now able to provide clients with access to real-time monitoring of vital statistics, fall alert/fall detect services, medication management, and two-way communication between client, clinician and physician.

The brand received industry accolades, including inclusion on the Franchise Times Top 400, jumping 33 spots to #240 on one of the most comprehensive rankings of the largest U.S. franchise systems. It was also named to the 2021 Franchise Gator Top 100, an esteemed list developed to assist prospective franchisees in their search for a franchise opportunity to invest in, recognizing the top franchisors based on strong growth, financial stability, experience and more.

Always Best Care continued its aggressive nationwide caregiver recruitment campaign launched in 2020 to meet the increased demand for in-home care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With outstanding benefits and training programs in place, Always Best Care is recognized for being an employer of choice within its sector through its impressive caregiver benefits. Local offices across the country offer various benefits including flexible schedules, competitive wages, ongoing training programs and certifications, employee recognition initiatives, among many others.

"We know staffing will continue to be the top issue for the homecare industry in 2022 and beyond," added Brown. "Compassionate, hard-working and dedicated caregivers are the foundation of Always Best Care, and we are committed to always fine-tuning our recruiting, hiring and retention processes to continue attracting and keeping the best of the best."

Franchise opportunities are now available in many new territories for individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington State. For more information on available territories and franchising with Always Best Care, visit home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

