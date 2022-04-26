Analyzing sound and vibration measurements according to standards

The new imc WAVE 2022 NVH software

BERLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- imc Test & Measurement presents imc WAVE 2022— the powerful software for standard-compliant noise and vibration analysis with imc data acquisition systems. Consisting of four analyzers, it offers a comprehensive range of analysis functions for sound pressure and sound power measurement, structural analysis and the analysis of vibrations and of rotating machines. The software guides users from configuration to calibration and measurement to professional report in just a few steps, reducing setup time and delivering reliable results for less experienced users in the field of NVH. Typical applications can be found in mobile or stationary setups: testing of prototypes, machine monitoring and test stands for development or end-of-line.

IMC Test and Measurement GmbH Logo (PRNewswire)

Microphone signals are processed simultaneously and sound level, sound pressure and sound power are determined online according to the relevant standards. The imc WAVE noise analyzer offers a comprehensive set of functions for this purpose, such as FFT and octave or third octave spectra as 2D or 3D diagrams (waterfall). Furthermore, microphones can be calibrated within the analyzer.

Vibrations in machine monitoring and diagnostics can be analyzed using imc WAVE vibration: It provides advanced evaluation tools for characteristic parameters according to established standards.

imc WAVE rotation evaluates data online during the operation of rotating machines. Based on speed calculations from pulse signals, it transforms signals to angle domain and displays the vibration process as an order spectrum.

imc WAVE structure determines structural dynamic problems in components: It calculates transmission functions and resonance frequencies in order to analyze the vibration behaviour, bending and torsional stiffness.

imc WAVE 2022 pursues a comprehensive approach in analyzing the origins, propagation paths and effects of noise or vibrations: In addition to sound and vibration signals, it also incorporates other physical measurement variables, such as speed, force, pressure, temperature or digital fieldbus data. imc WAVE 2022 works seamlessly with all imc data acquisition systems. Its components can also be integrated directly into the imc STUDIO measurement software platform to equip automated test benches with NVH functionality. Together with the microphones and hemispheres from GRAS Sound & Vibration, a complete NVH solution is provided.

imc Test & Measurement and GRAS Sound & Vibration are part of Axiometrix Solutions, a leading provider of test solutions that includes other globally recognized brands in the field of measurement technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801776/IMC_Test_and_Measurement_GmbH_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801777/imc_WAVE_2022.jpg

The new imc WAVE 2022 for NVH data analysis with an imc CRONOSflex data acquisition module (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMC Test and Measurement GmbH