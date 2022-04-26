Canon Launches Six New Printers for Small Offices and Home Offices to Help Increase Productivity and Efficiency

Canon Launches Six New Printers for Small Offices and Home Offices to Help Increase Productivity and Efficiency

Continues Expansion of Company's Business Inkjet and Laser Printer Portfolio for Hybrid Work Environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With hybrid working environments now the new norm for many companies, remote employees need every tool available to help keep them productive at home, while businesses also need intuitive equipment for when staff does come to the office. To help bridge the gap between home and office, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to introduce six new printers designed to enhance productivity for hybrid workers and small businesses. These models include new features to help meet the latest market needs for convenience, workflow efficiency, and security.

MAXIFY GX5020 (PRNewswire)

"Canon is proud to deliver solutions designed to meet new customer needs through the continued expansion of the MAXIFY and imageCLASS printer lines," says Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new printers are designed to improve efficiency for small and home offices, while being versatile, eco-friendly, and time-saving tools."

The new MAXIFY GX5020 printer is an extension of the Canon MegaTank Printer lineup utilizing a high-volume continuous ink supply system, which can significantly reduce ink costs by utilizing high-volume ink bottles. This technology also allows users to focus on their work and not get distracted by frequently replacing ink cartridges; and when bottles do need refilling, it is an easy-to-fill, "no mess" process. The MAXIFY GX5020 printer can hold up to 350 sheets of paper. Additional features include:

Low Total Cost of Ownership & Increased Productivity –Thanks to low running costs of roughly two cents , coupled with high-volume ink bottles, it can produce approximately 14,000 sheets in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink*.

Small Footprint – Don't let the size of the MAXIFY GX5020 printer fool you. While sufficiently compact to fit neatly in limited space, such as a retail store counter or medical reception desk, it delivers high productivity and efficiency.

Print Quality & Media Versatility – The MAXIFY GX5020 printer delivers professional print quality via a four-color pigment-based ink system -- sharp, crisp prints that are less likely to smudge. Plus, it offers the versatility to print a range of media from labels to banner papers, glossy media, envelopes and more.

The Canon MAXIFY GX5020 printer is also compatible with the new online version of PosterArtist, a poster creation program designed for all levels of users to create professional-looking posters, banners and signage, with a unique technology allows it to express four different textured looks in gold or silver to enhance the output. This application, that works across many supported compatible models of Canon devices including the imagePROGRAF, PIXMA, imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS and MAXIFY series, offers prepopulated templates in various categories including education, business, health, travel, hospitality, and many others that the user can customize to fit their needs.

Along with the launch of the new MAXIFY GX5020 printer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. is proud to announce the addition of three new models to its imageCLASS-branded black-and-white laser all-in-one portfolio:

- imageCLASS MF453dw – Three-in-one (print, scan, copy) at 40 pages per minute (ppm)**

- imageCLASS MF452dw – Four-in-one (print, scan, copy, fax) at 34 ppm**

- imageCLASS MF451dw – Three-in-one (print, scan, copy) at 34 ppm**

With their high-speed, crisp prints, user-friendly interface and Wi-Fi printing capabilities, these new models will benefit small and home office workers. These printers utilize Canon's Application Library device platform, which provides the ability for frequently used applications and convenient functions to be registered as quick buttons on the home screen for user convenience. It takes only five seconds for the first page to print on all of these three new imageCLASS models.

The new models build upon the platform capabilities of Canon's imageCLASS predecessors with features such as:

Cloud Connect (Scan and Print) ***: Cloud-based printing and scanning directly from the printer's 5-inch color touch screen. Users can print documents directly from Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive accounts, or scan images and documents directly to these services.

Simple Wi-Fi Network Setup Process: Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than in the past.

One Pass Scan: Scan both sides of your document in a single pass for increased scanning speed and to help keep documents in order.

The free Canon PRINT Business application for compatible Apple and Android mobile devices offers convenient and quick printing and scanning on the go for the imageCLASS MF450 printer models.

"Canon's MAXIFY GX and imageCLASS devices offer a great value for small and home office environments and increase the value of the company's already impressive lineup for the SOHO buyer to consider," says Keith Kmetz, program vice president, imaging, printing & document solutions, IDC.

Lastly, Canon is adding the imageCLASS MF3010 and MF3010VP ("Value Pack") to its lineup of black-and-white laser printers for home office environments. These models can print up to 19 ppm**, with the first page printed in 8 seconds, and a capacity of 150 sheets. The MF3010VP printer comes with an additional toner cartridge, and both models come with a long USB cable to connect to a PC or Mac. The imageCLASS MF3010 and MF3010VP printers can be perfect for those looking for a low-cost printer with the functionality to get the job done.

The new MAXIFY GX5020 printer is available for immediate purchase through the Canon online store for $399.00. The imageCLASS MF453dw and MF451dw printers are available for purchase immediately for $349.00 and $299.00, respectively. The imageCLASS MF452dw printer will be available for purchase the first week in May for $329.00. The imageCLASS MF3010 printer is available exclusively through Walmart for $99.00 and the imageCLASS MF3010VP printer is available for purchase immediately for $149.00.^

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* The page yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink bottle but not the first ink bottle. Color document page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 color chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement after initial setup.

**Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as the settings for size, type and orientation of paper.

***Supported by MF453w, MF452dw and MF451dw. Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Subject to third party cloud service provider terms and conditions.

^ Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

imageCLASS MF451dw (PRNewswire)

imageCLASS MF452dw (PRNewswire)

imageCLASS MF453dw (PRNewswire)

imageCLASS MF3010 (PRNewswire)

imageCLASS MF3010VP (PRNewswire)

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.