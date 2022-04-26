DESS Dental collaborates with Zahn Dental in its program "Giving Seniors a Smile"

DESS Dental collaborates with Zahn Dental in its program "Giving Seniors a Smile"

BARCELONA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DESS® Dental is proud to announce that it will be collaborating with Zahn Dental™, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein® Inc, in its program "Giving Seniors a Smile".

This program's main focus is to end hunger among seniors in the US as well as to support their oral health, thereby supporting overall good health.

Zahn Dental™ has pledged $150 000 to Feeding America which is the biggest US hunger organization. Feeding America cares for over 38 million people in the US, including 5 million senior citizens.

DESS® Dental has long been committed to social responsibility and its objectives mirror those of Zahn Dental™. Therefore, they have pledged $5 000 to this worthwhile cause.

THE COLLABORATION'S AIMS:

Ensuring that seniors who have lost access to routine dental care due to the COVID-19 pandemic receive the oral care they need

Preventing eating difficulties and resultant malnutrition in seniors due to dental issues

Helping this vulnerable population group to understand the link between oral health and overall health

Enhancing access to oral health such as the provision of dentures

Making sure that communities facing food insecurity receive access to adequate nutrition, especially seniors with chronic conditions

Henry Shein's and Zahn Dental™ objective is "Doing Well by Doing Good, "and DESS® Dental couldn't agree more. Therefore "Together we pledge to give seniors a smile."

If any dental labs, practices, or suppliers wish to participate in this worthwhile project, visit ZAHN DENTAL's website. For more information about the collaboration, you can read more on DESS Dental® website.

About us:

DESS Dental® has 12 years of experience in the dental field, manufacturing and providing dental abutments 100% compatible with the most popular implant brands worldwide.

They provide dentists and dental laboratories with a wide range of dental abutments and innovative solutions. Their products are manufactured in the EU under the most rigorous certifications on the market: CE, MDSAP, FDA and Health Canada.

Why choose DESS Dental?

Lifetime Warranty

Guaranteed Compatibility

Specialised Technical service

24h Delivery throughout Europe

More than 2.500 products from a single supplier

Contact details:

Miriam Roselló

miriam.rosello@dessdental.com

Phone number: + 34 (0) 600 70 94 40

Postal Adress:

DESS Headquarter and Production Facilities

C/ de Mogoda, 75-99,

Pol Ind Can Salvatella, 08210, Barberà del Vallès, Barcelona (Spain)

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721184/DESS_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE DESS Dental Smart Solutions