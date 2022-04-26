IMPACT NETWORK EXPANDS INTO ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE LAUNCHES SUPER SATURDAYS WITH RAPPER/ACTOR FREDRO STARR & "LOVE AND HIP HOP's" TARA WALLACE

New Programming To Debut in June 2022

DETROIT , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Network, the largest, fastest-growing independent 100% African-American founded & operated inspirational television network, in over 80 million homes, announced today an expansion into the entertainment and lifestyle market with an original block of programming entitled "Super Saturdays."

Tara Wallace, Soul Food (PRNewswire)

CEO & FOUNDER Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, who is no stranger to making an Impact serves as a faith leader, community advocate, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist now looks to make a bigger Impact through media, expressing his enthusiasm on the Impact Network's expansion.

"In our twelfth anniversary year, The Impact Network continues to trailblaze new ways to make a difference in the lives of others. "Super Saturdays" provides positive and Impactful content to enrich not only the soul of the individual but the soul of the community."

"Super Saturdays" will start with 2-hours of new programming in June and a Saturday Night movie.

The new "Super Saturdays" programming block will start with:

Soul Food with Tara Wallace ("Love and Hip-Hop") is one part talk, one part cooking show with special guests who sit down to bare their souls in juicy conversations, while chefs reimagine flavorful and fulfilling soul food favorites in healthier ways. Created by Steve Marcano, the show is directed by Royal Jackson who also serves as co- EP with Steve Marcano. This special series will debut in June.

Sizzle for the show https://vimeo.com/675419929

Behind The Grind, in a three episode inspirational talk series with musician, rapper and actor Fredro Starr ("CSI: NY," "CSI:Miami" and "The Wire") this show explores what it truly means to be successful. With luminary guests, Fredro takes viewers beyond the material tropes of success and goes behind the veil to explore individual roadmaps of accomplished people and what lessons we can learn from their lives. The series created by Steve Marcano is directed by Royal Jackson with both Steve Marcano and Royal Jackson serving as co-Executive Producers. This show debuts July 2022.

Sizzle for Behind the Grind https://vimeo.com/673949287/69f42478a0 …

Impact Network, established in 2010, is the largest and fastest-growing independent 100% African American founded & operated inspirational television network in the world. Focusing on gospel and culture as well as lifestyle and entertainment, the network is currently available in over 80 million homes across the United States. Founded and created by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, with Royal Jackson as The Impact Network utilizes educational and inspirational-themed content to enrich, educate, empower, encourage, and entertain audiences. The Impact Network creates and distributes meaningful media with impactful and substantive narratives. Currently, the Impact Network is available on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum,

ATT-Uverse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH, and Cable Bahamas and digital via -Roku, Google Chromecast, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Video and Mobile-Apple-ios & Android.

The Impact Network launched a new website this week at www.watchimpact.com where you can go for more information such as upcoming programming, what cable providers carry the network, contact information and more.

For additional information contact:

Amy Brownstein

310-849-2505

amy@prstudiousa.com

www.prstudiousa.com

www.brownsteinpr.com

LA/NY/London

Fredro Starr, Behind The Grind (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Impact Network