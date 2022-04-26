Integrity Expands Life Insurance Distribution in Addition of New-Age Relentless Insurance Agency

Fast-growing IMO with impeccable reputation for service and support will leverage Integrity's technology and resources to help agents protect more American families

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Relentless Insurance Agency, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the acquisition, Alondra Topete and Josh Crenshaw, Co-Presidents of Relentless Insurance Agency, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Crenshaw and Topete joined the insurance industry with a firm resolve to change their future and build a legacy rooted in serving others. They began providing life insurance products to consumers in the greater Las Vegas area and have since expanded their influence and impact nationwide. Through determination, hard work and unwavering persistence, Crenshaw and Topete have made Relentless Insurance Agency a fast-growing force for good in the industry — one that inspires other agents to magnify their opportunities and help Americans feel more secure in their future.

"Integrity's end-to-end platform creates enormous potential for sincere, resilient leaders like Alondra and Josh," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "They have built a level of incredible trust with their agents because they lead with their hearts and show a true and consistent desire to serve. Relentless Insurance Agency quickly recognized that Integrity provided a pathway for them to help more American families. They now get to experience for themselves the meaningful impact that Integrity's best-in-class technology and resources will make on their business. I look forward to seeing the heights Alondra and Josh can reach fueled by Integrity's support and I'm honored to welcome Relentless Insurance Agency to our team."

Relentless Insurance Agency is now a part of Integrity's partner network, where industry legends and icons learn from each other and strategize ways to help more Americans prepare for the good days ahead. Their innovation and collaboration are a strong catalyst for improved insurance and financial service processes that better protect the life, health and wealth of consumers.

"Along with the many incredible benefits of joining Integrity, I can't wait to work alongside my fellow Integrity partners," explained Josh Crenshaw, Co-President of Relentless Insurance Agency. "I've admired many of these leaders for a long time — and when they partnered with Integrity, it made my decision to do the same easy. Integrity is all about family and service, which are also the reasons we created Relentless Insurance Agency and work so hard to serve agents and clients every day. This partnership enables us to help more families and, in turn, drive more agents to succeed. It's going to be an amazing journey and I'm so excited for what the future holds."

An Integrity partnership offers the Relentless Insurance Agency team the opportunity to scale their business, supported by world-class insurtech and proprietary resources. Integrity's comprehensive technology platform includes instant quoting and enrollment systems, intuitive customer relationship management software and perceptive data and analytics. All partners receive administrative support through Integrity's shared business services, which include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance, and access to an industry-leading marketing and advertising firm.

In addition, Relentless Insurance Agency employees are now eligible for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"This industry has changed our lives for the better — that's why we are so passionate about helping others experience a similar transformation," said Alondra Topete, Co-President of Relentless Insurance Agency. "Our Integrity partnership is a milestone that our hardworking agents can also strive for. We're so proud to offer them the resources and technology that will dramatically increase their potential for success. Additionally, partnering with Integrity means we can provide our employees with benefits and support that we couldn't offer on our own, which gives everyone peace of mind. And the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan will provide our employees with a vested interest in helping us all grow together as part of the Integrity family."

For more information about Relentless Insurance Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Relentless.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Relentless Insurance Agency

Relentless Insurance Agency is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has agents helping families nationwide. This growing agency has a mission to help protect as many families as possible, while making it possible for their agents to create a financial legacy for their own families. They specialize in life insurance, including mortgage protection and final expense, as well as retirement planning through universal life policies and retirement protection through the use of fixed indexed annuities. Having relationships with several major carriers, they have countless options to help meet the needs of clients both in person and virtually. Relentless Insurance Agency has made it a priority to leave each and every family they meet with in a better financial position than before.

