NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $426.1 million, or $116.56 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased 71% and 84%, respectively, when compared to 2021 first quarter net income of $248.8 million, or $63.21 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.38 billion, which increased 17% from $2.04 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 6% to 5,927 units, when compared to 6,314 units in the first quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2022 was $465,700, an increase of 13% when compared with the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter cancellation rate was 10% for both 2022 and 2021. Settlements in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 3% to 5,214 units, compared to 5,072 units in the first quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the first quarter of 2022 was $442,900, an increase of 14% from the first quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2022 increased on a unit basis by 5% to 13,443 units and increased on a dollar basis by 20% to $6.23 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of March 31, 2021.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 18% compared to homebuilding revenues of $1.96 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 28.5%, compared to 19.7% in the first quarter of 2021. Gross profit margins were favorably impacted by the aforementioned increase in the average price of settlements in the first quarter of 2022, coupled with lower lumber prices quarter over quarter. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $516.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 104% when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $1.48 billion, an increase of 5% when compared to the first quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $49.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 16% when compared to $58.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 24.7% compared to 20.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $8.4 million and $17.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-four metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021













Homebuilding:









Revenues

$ 2,309,227

$ 1,963,711

Other income

1,339

1,586

Cost of sales

(1,651,365)

(1,577,453)

Selling, general and administrative

(129,510)

(121,419)

Operating income

529,691

266,425

Interest expense

(12,804)

(13,006)

Homebuilding income

516,887

253,419













Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees

69,182

77,735

Interest income

2,074

2,032

Other income

1,072

867

General and administrative

(22,908)

(21,656)

Interest expense

(362)

(391)

Mortgage banking income

49,058

58,587













Income before taxes

565,945

312,006

Income tax expense

(139,845)

(63,244)













Net income

$ 426,100

$ 248,762













Basic earnings per share

$ 125.87

$ 67.72













Diluted earnings per share

$ 116.56

$ 63.21













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,385

3,673













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,656

3,935



NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,138,706

$ 2,545,069 Restricted cash

65,562

60,730 Receivables

23,471

18,552 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,997,115

1,777,862 Unsold lots and housing units

142,015

127,434 Land under development

14,668

12,147 Building materials and other

39,841

29,923



2,193,639

1,947,366









Contract land deposits, net

512,042

497,139 Property, plant and equipment, net

56,829

56,979 Operating lease right-of-use assets

59,819

59,010 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

220,675

229,018



5,312,323

5,455,443 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

19,157

28,398 Restricted cash

3,402

2,519 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

312,726

302,192 Property and equipment, net

3,386

3,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,491

9,758 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

59,381

25,160



413,890

379,032 Total assets

$ 5,726,213

$ 5,834,475











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 398,516

$ 336,560 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

501,091

435,860 Customer deposits

453,178

417,463 Operating lease liabilities

64,546

64,128 Senior notes

1,515,964

1,516,255



2,933,295

2,770,266 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

58,098

51,394 Operating lease liabilities

9,221

10,437



67,319

61,831 Total liabilities

3,000,614

2,832,097









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,416,660

2,378,191 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

10,473,939

10,047,839 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,240,495 and 17,107,889 shares as of March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(10,165,206)

(9,423,858) Total shareholders' equity

2,725,599

3,002,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,726,213

$ 5,834,475











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,307

$ 529.1

2,291

$ 502.2

North East (2)

460

$ 522.9

440

$ 474.7

Mid East (3)

1,534

$ 398.6

1,795

$ 350.4

South East (4)

1,626

$ 422.8

1,788

$ 337.6

Total

5,927

$ 465.7

6,314

$ 410.5













































Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,180

$ 523.7

2,010

$ 465.7

North East (2)

348

$ 504.5

372

$ 436.0

Mid East (3)

1,210

$ 381.3

1,263

$ 336.4

South East (4)

1,476

$ 359.5

1,427

$ 308.6

Total

5,214

$ 442.9

5,072

$ 387.2

































As of March 31,





2022

2021





Units

Average Price

Units

Average Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

5,045

$ 537.0

4,760

$ 488.2

North East (2)

1,081

$ 518.6

1,018

$ 463.7

Mid East (3)

3,351

$ 389.2

3,406

$ 350.6

South East (4)

3,966

$ 418.3

3,607

$ 336.6

Total

13,443

$ 463.7

12,791

$ 406.9























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)

151

159

North East (2)

34

35

Mid East (3)

129

140

South East (4)

90

111

Total

404

445





























Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate

10%

10%

Lots controlled at end of period

126,800

108,700













Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings

$ 1,484,593

$ 1,412,879

Capture rate

86%

89%













Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period

3,314,835

3,639,609

Number of shares repurchased

146,054

86,523

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 748,789

$ 377,425







(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

