Opus Consulting Solutions and Stripe Partner to Support Businesses Around the World

The combined domain expertise and differentiating capabilities of Opus and Stripe will be leveraged to bring best-in-class financial infrastructure to market faster.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies, Opus, today announced their partnership with Stripe , a leading financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

In recent times, consumers have been gravitating toward alternative and flexible payment solutions. To gain a competitive advantage in today's global economy, organizations are now looking to accelerate their online commerce efforts alongside the growing popularity of commerce platforms.

"We are delighted to be among the first to join the Stripe Partner Ecosystem. Backed by a joint vision to enhance the payment experience, our partnership with Stripe will be beneficial to businesses of all sizes," said TM Praveen, CEO of Opus. He added, "We are confident that Opus' deep technology proficiency coupled with expertise in merchant acquiring and processing will enable successful and cost-effective Stripe implementations for B2B and B2C clients at scale."

"The launch of the Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organization to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe making it easier to find the right partner for their needs," said Dorothy Copeland, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Stripe. "By partnering with Opus and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily."

This partnership will bring together Opus' 25 years of payments implementation experience and Stripe's products like Stripe Connect, Stripe Billing, Stripe Invoicing, and more. Together, Opus and Stripe will focus their collaborative efforts to amplify their current offerings, support more customers at scale, and bolster payment innovation in the United States.

About Opus Consulting Solutions

Opus Consulting Solutions is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

