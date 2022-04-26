Statement By News Leaders on Deaths of Ukrainian Journalists Discovered After Russian Forces Withdraw from Kyiv Region

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the recently discovered deaths of Ukrainian Journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoysk.

"As Russian troops pulled back from the Kyiv region last week the world discovered atrocities including bodies left behind and mass graves. Among the discoveries were the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhborets, a video technician at Dytynets; and, Zoreslay Zamoysky, a freelance journalist. As we try to track the number of journalists killed in Ukraine through public reports we find these are the 11th and 12th journalists and media workers to be killed in this conflict. Nezhyboret's body was found with gunshot wounds. His mother reported to the Committee to Protect Journalists that Russian troops had tracked him using his cell phone. He might have been killed in early March according to reports. Zamoysky last published to his Facebook account March 4."

