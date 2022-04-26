The Village of Ossining, NY adopts Passport's mobile payment solution for parking

Passport's platform continues to bring easier, more convenient parking payments across Westchester County

OSSINING, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village of Ossining is excited to launch its first mobile payment option for parking with Passport, a transportation software and payments company based in Charlotte, N.C. Beginning today, both residents and visitors alike will have the ability to pay for and manage parking sessions from their smartphones, as an alternative to using quarters. With a cashless option now available, the Village of Ossining can support its merchants and parkers through seamless, digital parking experiences.

With Passport, paying to park is convenient and simple. After downloading the free Passport parking application (available for Android or iOS), users create an account, enter the zone number marked on nearby signage and their license plate number. Once users enter the duration of their stay, they can manage their sessions remotely. The City of Rye, the Village of Larchmont and the Village of Pelham also trust Passport to manage their parking operations.

"Our landscape is changing, and the systems and structures we depend on need to adapt accordingly," says Village of Ossining Mayor Rika Levin. "By using a parking app as an alternative to carrying a pocket full of change, we can use emerging technologies to make the most of our resources and ensure a good return on investment for taxpayers. Passport's platform will not only improve the parking experience by giving drivers a convenient payment option, it will meaningfully reduce complexities in our operations."

In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the Village of Ossining also powers its permitting and enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing the Village to aggregate all mobility data and centralize the management of rates and policies through one system. "We have been working with Passport, and prior to that Complus, to standardize our enforcement for many years now," says Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester. "It's a great time to bring this to Ossining and we are excited for the community to see what we've been working on to make their daily lives just that much easier."

"With Passport, the Village of Ossining can provide its residents and visitors with easier ways to pay for parking so they can truly enjoy all that the Village has to offer," says Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ossining to enhance the user experience while supporting the evolving needs of the Village's parking and enforcement services."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

