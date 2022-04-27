LIFESTYLE BRAND ERIN CONDREN LAUNCHES EDUCATORS GRANT TOTALING OVER $10,000 - APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lifestyle brand Erin Condren announced today the launch of its first-ever Educators Grant competition to continue the brand's philanthropic support for teachers, educators and students in need. The program will award three monetary grants to educators totaling $5,000 to first place, $3,000 to second place, and $2,000 to third place, respectively.

Applicants are invited to enter by visiting http://erincondren.com/educators-grant until May 11, 2022. All eligible entries received during the submission period will be judged by a panel of judges, and the 10 entries with the highest scores will advance to the public voting portion of the competition. The voting period will be open to the public from May 18, 2022 to May 24, 2022 and educators can encourage their friends and family to vote one time each day. Winners will be announced on May 27, 2022. The seven finalists who do not win a monetary grant will each receive a $250 Erin Condren gift card.

"Educators have faced incredible challenges over the last few years, yet they continue to remain committed to the future of our youth. The teaching community has always been especially close to the heart of our brand, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to support them," said Erin Condren CEO Tonia Misvaer. "Giving back to our communities continues to be a core value at Erin Condren and we hope these funds can assist teachers in accessing educational needs for their students and classrooms."

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Erin Condren is offering educators 10 percent off sitewide May 2, 2022 to May 6,2022. Additionally, the new 2022-2023 Teacher Lesson Planner and full collection of teacher-favorite organizational tools, launches on May 16, 2022. The brand is also offering 10 percent off Teacher Lesson Planners from May 16, 2022 to May 31, 2022. All offers valid with ID.me verification.

For more information on the Erin Condren Educators Grant including eligibility and the full legal terms visit: http://erincondren.com/educators-grant

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office and everything in between. The brand's best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via ErinCondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, and more.

