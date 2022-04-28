Craig McClellan Inducted into Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame

San Diego Trial Lawyer Craig R. McClellan has been selected as a member of the Lawdragon 2022 Hall of Fame class.

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig R. McClellan, a renowned civil trial lawyer and Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, has been inducted into the Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame.

Established in 2015, the Lawdragon Hall of Fame shines a spotlight on attorneys who've demonstrated unparalleled success in their areas of expertise and whose contributions to the practice of law are well known and respected by peers. Inductees are selected from a variety of legal professions – from the plaintiffs' bar, corporate litigation, and dealmaking to public interest work and academia. McClellan, a plaintiffs' trial lawyer, is joined by fellow honorees such as Supreme Court Justice Steven Breyer and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

After being featured year-after-year in Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide, McClellan's selection to the Lawdragon Hall of Fame is a testament to a career spent fighting for the injured and wronged.

About Craig McClellan

Craig R. McClellan is a nationally recognized civil trial lawyer and one of Southern California's most successful litigators. He's the first and only San Diego lawyer to become a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invite-only group of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys, and is a respected authority in matters of products liability, auto defects, serious personal injury, and other complex civil claims.

As Founder of San Diego-based The McClellan Law Firm, McClellan has recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for plaintiffs, including over 140 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each.

He's litigated against some of the nation's largest corporations and insurance carriers and has secured results that have set records, shaped the practice of law, and inspired important legislation. This includes a defective product case litigated against Ford Motor Co. that became the impetus for legislation that now protects consumers in California against the dangers of lap-only seat belts.

In addition to his inclusion in Lawdragon guides, McClellan has accumulated many other distinctions. Year after year, he's been selected to annual listings published by Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America®, in which he's also garnered awards such as the Plaintiffs Product Liability of the Year, and has helped his firm earn yearly inclusion in U.S. News' "Best Law Firms" rankings. Most recently, McClellan was inducted into the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame.

For more information about Craig McClellan and The McClellan Law Firm, visit: www.McClellanLaw.com.

