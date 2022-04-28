FINAL PHASE OF ACRE HOMESITES AVAILABLE IN NORTHGATE RANCH

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The final phase of 26 homesites is open now in Northgate Ranch, a popular new community in Liberty Hill, TX. Near SH29 and HWY183 in the highly acclaimed Liberty Hill ISD, Northgate Ranch features new homes by Giddens Homes, Drees Custom Homes and Monticello Homes priced from the mid $800s.

"Buyer demand in this area and in Northgate Ranch has remained strong into the new year, and our builders' success is apparent," said Randy Rollo, Developer of Northgate Ranch. "Larger yards, space and more privacy continue to attract homebuyers to Northgate Ranch, so we are please to offer new acre homesites to meet the pent-up demand for larger lots."

The new one-acre homesites are a rare opportunity. Northgate Ranch Sections 1 & 2 quickly sold out of lots by the end of 2021. The community showcases a laid-back lifestyle, an abundance of open green space and convenient access to the small-town charm of Liberty Hill.

Liberty Hill continues to be a magnet for growth as companies large and small establish offices throughout the greater North Austin corridor. Additionally, expansion of the 183A Tollway is underway and anticipated to be open to traffic in 2025. Liberty Hill is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after places in Texas to call home.

The youngest residents of Northgate Ranch will also attend the exemplary Liberty Hill High School, Liberty Hill Junior High, Liberty Hill Intermediate and Bill Burden Elementary. All schools were all rated by Great Schools with above the Texas average for test scores in multiple subjects.

Northgate Ranch features model homes to tour by Drees Custom Homes, Giddens Homes and Monticello Homes. To reach the community from Austin, head North on Hwy 183 and turn left at the intersection of HWY 29. Keep straight until turning right onto CR 214. Northgate Ranch is located a few miles ahead, on right. For more information, please visit www.NorthgateRanch.com.

