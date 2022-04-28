GED LAWYERS, LLP is Going National with Two New Locations in Massachusetts

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GED LAWYERS, LLP a highly regarded law firm with the principal offices in the state of FLORIDA is going national with two new locations in MASSACHUSETTS. A law firm with 30 years of experience representing both consumers, healthcare providers and businesses against multi-billion-dollar insurance companies. The law firm is expanding into greater BOSTON with fully staffed offices in REHOBOTH and MIDDLETON MASSACHUSETTS.

The exceptional practice experience of GED LAWYERS includes Personal Injury and Wrongful Death cases, Personal Injury Protection lawsuits, First Party Property Damage cases and Products Liability cases.

With many lawyers and a legal support staff of over 100 professionals the law firm will provide the people of the entire state of MASSACHUSETTS the highest level of legal resources which already has produced over $100 million dollars in settlements and jury verdicts. This amount represents 1000's of satisfied clients with compassion, integrity and professionalism recognized by the entire spectrum of legal representation. GED LAWYERS through constant in person communications and public announcements, will continue to keep the residents of MASSACHUSETTS, and other areas served by the firm, fully apprised of its expansion of legal services to suit the public's need.

The founders of GED LAWYERS, C. GLEN GED ESQ. a distinguished member of the MASSACHUSETTS Bar with a particular and long-lasting relationship with MASSACHUSETTS and Managing Partner MARIUS GED ESQ. announce this expansion with enthusiasm and expectation of continued highest reputation for excellence in the legal community for which it serves.

GED LAWYERS can be reached by calling 844-4GEDLAW or by visiting www.gedlawyers.com today.

