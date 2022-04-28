Läderach to Open 40th Retail Store in North America by Mother's Day to Meet Growing Demand for Premium Fresh Chocolate

In April and May, Läderach Adds Two New Stores in California and Virginia

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since arriving in North America in 2019, and now by this Mother's Day, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse will have opened 40 retail stores, and become one of the leading premium chocolate retailers with a coast-to-coast presence in the US. In April and May, Läderach is adding two new premium fresh chocolate retail stores in California and Virginia locations that include (opening timeframe):

Each Läderach Chocolatier Suisse store features its iconic FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) counter inviting chocolate lovers in to experience the joy of fresh chocolate. Pictured here is Läderach’s newest store at Glendale Galleria in Southern California which opened in March 2022. (PRNewswire)

Cerritos, Calif. – Los Cerritos Center (Week of April 25 )

Tyson's, Va. – Tyson's Corner Center (Week of May 2 )

"As the demand for premium fresh chocolate continues to grow in North America, so should the experience, and that's why we're excited to continue to increase our retail presence coast-to-coast in the US, said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "From our passionate staff to our high quality delicious artisanal chocolate directly from Switzerland, our stores provide the ultimate fresh chocolate experience to awaken the five senses and help provide some joy for the chocolate lover. We also invite chocolate lovers looking for careers in chocolate and retail to come and join our growing team to deliver against this exciting purpose."

Each Läderach premium fresh chocolate retail store provides chocolate lovers with the opportunity to awaken their five senses through more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolate directly from Switzerland. The retail stores include Läderach's iconic FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) counter at the front behind clear glass featuring multiple large slabs of fresh chocolate bark that can be hand-broken and enjoyed for gifting or everyday occasions.

For this Mother's Day, Läderach is featuring the following limited-edition seasonal offerings in-store and online:

FrischSchoggi™ Heart Strawberry ( $15.90 USD and $15.90 CAD) – Refreshing white chocolate refined with rice crispies, decorated with strawberry pieces, with a decorative clip.

FrischSchoggi™ Heart Caramel-Almond Dark ( $15.90 USD and $15.90 CAD) – Dark chocolate with caramel and caramelized almond pieces, with a decorative clip.

FrischSchoggi™ Heart Cherry-Raspberry ( $15.90 USD and $15.90 CAD) – Crushed sour cherries and raspberries in white Swiss chocolate decorated with crunchy sour cherry pieces and chocolate flakes.

Pralines Heart Box assorted 11pcs ( $28.90 USD and $29.50 CAD) – Filled with one heart-shaped Praline and 10 core Pralines.

Additional chocolates include handcrafted pralines, truffles, chocolate popcorn, and single-origin tablet bars. Elias Läderach, the reigning World Chocolate Master, leads production and innovation for Läderach. The freshness of Läderach chocolate is second to none as it's sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, shipped directly to its 100 + stores worldwide, and also available online at laderach.com. Additional Läderach premium fresh chocolate stores are in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Toronto, and the Washington DC area.

Läderach's global success and momentum to expand are only possible through the passionate drive of its diverse 1,300 employees from over 50 nationalities who represent various backgrounds, beliefs, and lifestyles. Mutual respect, diversity, inclusiveness, freedom of expression and transparency are at the heart of Läderach amongst its employees to make the best chocolate possible.

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more about its stores, chocolate and careers, visit www.laderach.com.

