Standard Chartered Joins the Saphyre Endeavor

Standard Chartered leverages Saphyre's patented AI platform for the onboarding and maintenance of buy-side funds.

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, announces that Standard Chartered Capital Markets division has joined the community of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform for new fund onboardings and maintenance.

Standard Chartered has been collaborating with Saphyre on providing straight through processing of account setups to speed the time to market to provide immediate liquidity as well as seamless post-trade allocations and settlement.

Saphyre's automated process reduces risk and inefficiencies by eliminating manual tasks for both buy- and sell-side teams, resulting in greater time efficiencies and cost savings. The Saphyre platform reduces the time to set-up a new fund significantly, while also providing any updated data related to the fund.

Gabino Roche, CEO & Founder at Saphyre shared: "It's exciting to officially announce that Standard Chartered is on the Saphyre endeavor. They adopted our technology early on and since then seen efficiencies for their middle and back office operations during account setups while receiving feedback from their clients on a great experience. By having them as part of the network, buy-side firms gain operational benefits and speed to market."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

