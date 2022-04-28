TeDan Surgical Innovations Reimagines Anterior to the Psoas Access with the Release of the Phantom UL ZeroATP® Surgical Access System

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeDan Surgical Innovations (TSI), honors its commitment to improving the surgeon experience with its latest market release of the Phantom UL™ ZeroATP® Surgical Access System. Designed in parallel to the emerging and patent pending ZeroATP surgical technique in collaboration with renowned access surgeon Thomas Terramani, M.D., F.A.C.S., the ZeroATP product suite of surgical access solutions feature thoughtfully engineered products catering to the ever-evolving needs of the spine surgical team. Keeping surgical access simplicity top of mind, ZeroATP reimagines lumbar access with ground-breaking single-system access from L2 to L5.

The launch of the Phantom UL ZeroATP Surgical Access System pioneers an innovative approach to the surgical corridor anterior to the psoas muscle. Starting the surgical approach in a partial, 25-degree lateral decubitus patient position to secure the targeted disc space, the surgeon continues patient access by repositioning to a supine position (zero degrees) for disc preparation and interbody placement. This modified surgical technique leverages anatomical gravity to facilitate access to the targeted disc space in the more familiar supine patient position, enabling landmark recognition in the disc preparation and implant deployment phase. Utilizing existing TSI technologies, the ZeroATP solution complements the Phantom AL Anterior Lumbar Surgical Access System, for a seamless upgrade to an all-in-one access solution for traditional ALIF and ZeroATP procedures.

"ZeroATP together with the Phantom AL system provides the surgeon with a solution for both the anterior and oblique corridors to the lumbar spine in one single system, "stated Dr. Thomas Terramani. "Not only offering the safety and ergonomic benefits of the supine patient positioning for disc exposure and instrumentation, the ZeroATP approach allows the spine team the flexibility to address multi-level cases from L2-L5. In short, either direct anterior or oblique ATP pathways to the lumbar spine can be used with a single retractor system and single patient position."

Phantom UL ZeroATP Surgical Access System will be featured at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA, April 29 – May 2, 2022.

About TeDan Surgical Innovations

TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc. (TSI) is a global leader in surgical access systems with a specialty focus in spine, neuro, orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgery. For over fifteen years, TSI has been at the forefront of innovation in surgical access and instrumentation recognized by global industry leaders, teaching institutions and clinician thought leaders around the world. Its company founders, with a combined market experience of over 75 years, have driven numerous successful initiatives resulting in profitable business.

