Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Receives Green Market Report Women's Leadership Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers has won Green Market Report 's Women's Leadership Award in the C-Suite category.

In the last year, Rivers has been the driving force behind several major business developments in the cannabis industry, including Trulieve's leading retail footprint in U.S. cannabis, industry leading profitability, and transformational purchase of Harvest Health and Recreation. Rivers set a new industry standard with Trulieve's release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the first issued by an American multi-state cannabis operator.

The Women's Leadership Award honors women in the cannabis industry for their work in several different categories including Activism/Politics, Social Equity, Cultivation, and Media.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst so many talented leaders who are redefining this industry," said Rivers. "As the only female-led public multi-state operator, Trulieve has a unique opportunity to increase female representation and ownership within the sector. It's also important to use this platform to foster significant economic and social advancement opportunities for local communities across the country. I look forward to a future when female leadership is ubiquitous in the C-Suite."

The Women's Leadership Award ceremony was held during Green Market Report Women's Summit in New York City on April 28th. The event was attended by many of the most successful women in the cannabis industry. Winners of Green Market Report's Women's Leadership Award were nominated and selected by a panel of industry insiders.

To view the complete list of winners, visit Green Market report's website .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

