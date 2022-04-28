Alan brings three decades of dental and vision experience to Versant Health

BALTIMORE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is proud to announce Alan Hirschberg as its Executive Vice President of Provider Network, Supply Chain, and Underwriting, effective May 9, 2022.

Versant Health Names Alan Hirschberg to Executive Leadership Team

Alan, who has worked for more than thirty years in the dental and vision benefits sector, where he most recently led MetLife's U.S. Group Supplemental Health Products, which includes Dental, Vision, Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Indemnity, and Health Savings & Spending Accounts. In addition to overseeing product strategy and development, network contracting, compliance and performance, he served as the MetLife business lead for the Versant Health acquisition.

"With a renewed focus on targeted growth and market differentiation, we are developing enhanced strategies to ensure Versant Health is best positioned to grow and deepen provider relationships, improve member experiences, and drive value for our customers," says James Reid, Versant Health's Chief Executive Officer. "Appointing Alan to enable this strategic transformation is critical in our path forward. I personally had the opportunity to work with Alan during my career at Aetna and MetLife, as well as during the acquisition and integration of Versant Health. His business acumen, expertise, depth of knowledge, leadership, and partnership skills will be tremendous additions to Versant Health and our Executive Leadership Team."

Alan also previously worked in Aetna's dental division as Senior Vice President – Dental and Vision, where he was responsible for dental and vision product performance.

Alan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Boston University.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 38 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com.

