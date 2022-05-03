EMBRAER S.A.: MATERIAL FACT - STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) informs its shareholders and the market that the transaction relating to the sale, by its subsidiary Embraer Portugal S.A., of the total equity interest in the companies Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas S.A. and Embraer Portugal Estruturas em Compósitos S.A. to Aernnova Aerospace Corporation, SA, disclosed in the Material Fact of January 12, 2022, was concluded on this date, after the fulfillment of the conditions contractually agreed between the parties.

São José dos Campos, May 2, 2022.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President and CFO

