Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders that was held on May 3, 2022.

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld James M. Estey 96,668,489 97.88% 2,098,222 2.12% Douglas P. Bloom 98,136,249 99.36% 630,462 0.64% James J. Cleary 97,980,129 99.20% 786,582 0.80% Judy E. Cotte 94,921,700 96.11% 3,845,011 3.89% Heidi L. Dutton 98,662,669 99.89% 104,042 0.11% John L. Festival 98,087,730 99.31% 678,981 0.69% Marshall L. McRae 98,040,088 99.26% 726,623 0.74% Margaret C. Montana 98,510,955 99.74% 255,756 0.26% Steven R. Spaulding 98,683,718 99.92% 82,993 0.08%

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

