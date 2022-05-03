Nominations Open for the 2022 AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award Sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations for the 2022 American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award are now open. We are proud to sponsor this prestigious award that recognizes the key role paralegals play in our civil justice system.

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award, sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc., is granted to one exceptional individual who consistently makes contributions to the paralegal profession and acts as an inspiration to other paralegals through their knowledge of the law, perseverance in cases, and superior skill set. The ideal candidate must demonstrate a commitment to continuing legal education and their community through volunteering.

Any AAJ Paralegal Affiliate who has been a member for a minimum of one year is eligible to receive the 2022 Paralegal of the Year Award, but they must be nominated by another AAJ Paralegal Affiliate or an AAJ Attorney member in good standing. If you have someone you would like to nominate; please submit a completed entry form to Jennifer Rafter at Jennifer.Rafter@Justice.org. Entries will be accepted through Friday, May 26, 2022.

To download the 2022 Paralegal of the Year Award nomination form, click here.

The winner of the 2022 Paralegal of the Year Award will be notified on June 6, 2022, and will receive the award at AAJ's 2022 Annual Convention on July 16-19th in Seattle, Washington. Complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration will be provided.

