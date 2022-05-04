Holomua Healing Arts Hosts Virtual Reiki Experience In Honor of First Responders and Nurses

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing research indicates that Reiki can be used as a powerful and supplemental therapy tool to help cure chronic health conditions, physical injury recovery, and mental health wellbeing.

In honor of National Firefighters’ Day and National Nurses Day, Holomua Healing Arts will be hosting a FREE Reiki session and training on Friday, May 6th at 6:30 pm PST for all first responders and those who work in the healthcare industry. (PRNewswire)

Research indicates that Reiki is a supplemental therapy tool to help cure health conditions and mental wellbeing.

By focusing on energy blocks, points of stress, and natural healing, Reiki is a useful tool across the health industry — especially for first responders and nurses who often interact with patients at times they experience trauma or panic responses.

In honor of National Firefighters' Day and National Nurses Day, Holomua Healing Arts will be hosting a FREE Reiki session and training on Friday, May 6th at 6:30 pm PST for all first responders and those who work in the healthcare industry.

The event will include an educational Zoom training on the basics of Reiki and how it can be incorporated into the health and medical industry. EMTs, nurses, and trainers who use Reiki alongside their professions will be in attendance to speak about their experiences as well as provide tips and support to other first responders who seek to do the same.

Following the training, Britt Yap — Founder of Holomua Healing Arts and Reiki Master — will lead a 40 minute session centered on positive suggestions so that attendees can experience the power of Reiki first hand.

"Western medicine doesn't have all the answers," said Yap, "It's important that people in medicine are open to learning things outside of what they were taught in school. First responders play an important role when a person experiences a traumatic event or receives a disheartening diagnosis."

Yap is the founder of the Mana Healing Method® and Holomua Healing University®. She has created a unique method using energy healing, breathwork, aromatherapy, hypnosis, and spiritual life coaching to help people reach the root cause of their problems — and heal. Over the last decade, the Native Hawaiian healer has helped thousands of clients and has taught nearly 500 students all over the world. Britt is a wife and mother of two extraordinary children.

Those interested in participating can sign-up at the EventBrite . All first responders in attendance will be sent a discount code that can be applied to a Reiki certification through Yap's Holomua Healing University . The Holomua Healing University is a comprehensive training that combines Yap's Mana Healing Method with the disciplines of Reiki healing, spiritual life coaching, hypnotherapy, and breathwork.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holomua Healing Arts