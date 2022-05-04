NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common stock. The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions as market conditions permit. The Company indicated that the authorization is a continuation of the stock repurchase program that began in 1994 and is consistent with NVR's strategy of maximizing shareholder value. Consistent with prior authorizations, this new authorization prohibits the Company from purchasing shares from the Company's officers, directors, Profit Sharing/401(k) Plan Trust or Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust. As of May 3, 2022, NVR had 3,288,055 total shares of common stock outstanding.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-four metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

