Cooler Screens, which is creating the world's largest in-store digital media platform, unveils a partnership with Place Exchange for programmatic ad buying opportunities of in-store media for omnichannel ad campaigns.

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertisers and agencies can now access the Cooler Screens in-store retail digital media platform programmatically. Cooler Screens, which is creating the world's largest in-store digital media, marketing, and merchandising platform, is partnering with Place Exchange, a leading programmatic technology platform, to reach consumers more effectively at their moment of truth.

Cooler Screens Partners With Place Exchange to Connect Brands With Programmatic In-store Advertising (PRNewswire)

Cooler Screens' latest ad space evolution gives customers information to make more informed purchases.

Cooler Screens' programmatic partnership with Place Exchange is an industry-first collaboration to draw brands closer to the customer decision-making process in cooler aisles across retailers like Walgreens, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Chevron, and CVS. Cooler Screens' latest ad space evolution allows brands to make a larger impact and give customers information to make more informed purchases.

Omnicom Media Group is first to leverage in-store retail ad space for programmatic media, interfacing with customers in brick-and-mortar stores across the country. "As retailers are launching new and evolving formats in their stores and enabling programmatic access to that inventory, this provides the opportunity for our brands to connect with consumers at the point of purchase with a new level of relevance," said Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer at Omnicom Media Group.

Leading demand-side platforms–including Quotient, Amobee and MediaMath–will facilitate the delivery of in-store digital media to consumers through the Place Exchange integration.

Elevating Brands Through Digital Media

Cooler Screens in-store digital surfaces bring the power of digital advertising technology to brick-and-mortar retail, where 90% of sales for food, beverage, and health products take place. As the pandemic fades and customers return to physical retailers, Cooler Screens offers brands a way to meet customers in the aisle while building brand awareness and consideration when they have the intention to buy.

With over 10,000 screens across over 700 retail locations, Cooler Screens allows brands and agencies to reach over 95 million viewers a month. Through programmatic ad spaces, consumers can receive contextually relevant branded content while in a shopping mindset, empowering them to make better decisions, and strengthen their relationship with their product of choice.

"Cooler Screens' new ad offerings unlock opportunities for interactive media to connect with consumers through full-screen, 4K digital displays," said Arsen Avakian, co-founder and CEO of Cooler Screens. "Programmatic ad buys give brands unique, validated advertising solutions at scale to drive increased sales and brand equity simultaneously. Omnicom leverages Cooler Screens' in-store retail media network to measure attribution and adjust their campaigns to account for unique customer insights."

Ad Tech Activates Omnichannel Campaigns

Cooler Screens has partnered with ad tech leaders to help advertisers and marketing professionals streamline their omnichannel ad campaigns using the same demand-side platforms as other digital media. The integration gives advertisers granular and expansive control over their brand's presence and presentation in in-store ad spaces.

Cooler Screens' programmatic demand partners include Quotient , a pioneer in omnichannel marketing strategies and engagement-driven retail advertising. Their unique demand-side solutions, activated on Cooler Screens' ad spaces, enable ad buyers to better manage campaign goals at scale and raise both brand awareness and consideration through contextually relevant ads, meeting consumers in the aisles at the moment of truth.

"Today's consumer shopping experience bridges the digital and physical worlds, and it's critical for marketers to engage consumers and unify messaging across the shopping journey," said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. "Combining advanced targeting and measurement capabilities with the impact of life-sized real-world messaging at the point of sale, in-store media is an incredibly powerful addition to the marketing mix, and we are excited to partner with Cooler Screens to transform the in-store marketing category."

About Cooler Screens

Cooler Screens is the world's largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail. We transform retail surfaces into digital IoT smart screens that deliver in-store retail media and merchandising for the ultimate consumer experience at the intersection of commerce, context, and content. With 90% of food, beverage and health category purchases still taking place in physical stores, Cooler Screens enable retailers to quantify and improve consumer experiences and allow brands to drive sales and build brand equity by connecting with consumers at the first moment of truth. Retail partners span grocery, drug and convenience stores, including Walgreens, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Chevron, and CVS. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com .

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange's patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange's unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. AdExchanger named Place Exchange a 2020 and 2021 Programmatic Power Player . For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com .

Media Contact: Allie Kuopus

Purpose Brand

akuopus@purposebrand.com

(262) 957-6020

Cooler Screens (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cooler Screens