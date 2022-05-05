MOXI™ by Sciton Wins Good Housekeeping Beauty Award for Best Professional Resurfacing Treatment

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc. , a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, is thrilled to announce that MOXI has been distinguished as the winner of a Good Housekeeping 2022 Beauty Award in the 'Star Skincare' category, celebrating the 1927 nm. laser for its ability to reduce spots, even tone and boost radiance on all skin tones.

MOXI has been distinguished as the winner of a Good Housekeeping 2022 Beauty Award in the 'Star Skincare' category.

The Annual Good Housekeeping (GH) Beauty Awards are determined by Scientists in the GH Beauty Lab who use industry protocols and advanced equipment to put hundreds of products to the test. Award categories include beauty products for everything from skin and haircare to tools and technology.

Lighten, Brighten and Refresh with MOXI

"MOXI was created out of a clear and indisputable demand for better preventative and 'prejuvenation' skincare treatments," shares Lacee J. Naik, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations, Sciton. "MOXI delivers that and more, treating pigmentation and sun damage, uneven skin tone and texture, all while helping maintain youthful, healthy skin for active people of all ages."

GH Beauty Lab analysis found that MOXI delivers "noticeable skin changes in one short treatment with minimal to no downtime," recognizing it as the Best Professional Resurfacing Treatment.

Comfortable, fast and inclusive

Found on Sciton's newest platform, mJOULE™, MOXI comfortably delivers non-ablative laser energy to revitalize skin, no matter the season, age or skin type. Taking under 20 minutes, this ideal lunch time treatment has little to no downtime and fits into an active lifestyle any time of the year. MOXI is color blind and can even be used on higher Fitzpatrick skin types and tan skin, unlike many other lasers.

For over 100 years, Good Housekeeping has been testing the products they recommend, a credit to their scientists, engineers, analysts and experts, which makes the magazine's history both rich and rewarding. Their tried-and-true approach to product evaluation in the GH Labs makes Good Housekeeping a trusted authority for best-in-class products. This year, Good Housekeeping rigorously evaluated a record 955 innovations, formulas, tools and treatments. Sciton is proud to be included.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

