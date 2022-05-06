Cataldo partners with Boston Red Sox as Primary EMS Transportation Provider through 2026

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cataldo Ambulance is proud to announce that it has extended its relationship with the Boston Red Sox as its exclusive ambulance transportation provider through 2026.

Cataldo renews EMS contract with The Boston Red Sox (PRNewswire)

Cataldo Ambulance has been providing EMS coverage for the Boston Red Sox for more than 10 years. Over the past two years, that partnership expanded through the utilization of Fenway Park as a Mass Vaccination site, where Cataldo employees worked closely with Red Sox personnel to administer more than 65,000 vaccinations to Massachusetts residents. Cataldo Ambulance will now provide dedicated on-site ambulance coverage at Fenway Park during the 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 seasons, including all Red Sox regular home and postseason games and other Special Events at Fenway Park. This renewal solidifies our long-standing commitment to serving the Boston Red Sox and the Community. Our employees are excited to continue the long-standing tradition of service to the Boston Red Sox and their fans.

Vice President, Daniel Hoffenberg said it best, "Cataldo is excited to carry on our relationship as the ambulance transportation provider to the Boston Red Sox. To know that such a world-class organization continues to place its confidence in our service speaks volumes about the exceptional care provided by our clinical and communications staff. We couldn't be prouder of this partnership."

Cataldo Ambulance Service continually distinguishes itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services for more than 44 years, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

