SME Celebrates 90th Year, Showcases Industry's Best at RAPID + TCT 2022

SME ZONE offers attendees valuable networking and development opportunities

DETROIT, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAPID + TCT, North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event, is returning to Detroit this May with next-level speakers, panels and other major attractions such as the SME ZONE. The SME ZONE is the focal point of everything happening at RAPID + TCT, offering unique networking opportunities and the chance to meet with other like-minded AM professionals. SME Executive Director & CEO Robert Willig made the announcement.

"SME has a rich history of providing top-notch professional development opportunities and chances for industry professionals to be part of leading advancements in technology, engineering processes and manufacturing innovations," said Willig. "The SME ZONE is an incredible opportunity for attendees of RAPID + TCT to learn more about our organization and vice versa. I'm blown away by the conversations had by attendees and delegates, panelists, exhibiting companies and sponsors, and I look forward to coming together again to share experiences and move our organization and industries forward. Our dynamic lineup of Industry Partner Panel presentations in our SME ZONE Theater promises amazing AM insights."

SME brings together the most prestigious, experienced and innovative professionals in the industry. The SME ZONE at RAPID + TCT offers attendees the ability to interact with the different SME strategic units, dive deep into each area of SME and learn how SME can advance their business and career.

One of the major attractions hosted inside of the SME ZONE will be the SME ZONE Theater. With a full lineup of over 15 Industry Partner panel discussions, the SME ZONE Theater will provide attendees with an immersive, firsthand experience in the latest 3D-technology advancements. Topics from AM's well-known leaders from strategic and influential Industry Partners that are critical to SME and RAPID + TCT activities, these panels will touch on technological opportunities across automotive, aerospace, healthcare, materials and beyond.

The SME ZONE Theater will feature AM leaders from 60+ accomplished organizations giving fresh insight daily on the latest topics affecting the industry. Such discussions include:

"Additive Manufacturing for Automotive—Challenges and Opportunities" presented in partnership with SAE International.

"Addressing Data Challenges in the Digital Thread through Standardization" presented in partnership with the 3MF Consortium.

"Sustainable Innovation in Metal AM Powder" presented in partnership with AMGTA (the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association) and many more.

Focused on showcasing innovative technologies addressing the industry's most pressing issues, represented by industry leading organizations advancing AM, the SME AM community is passionate about accelerating adoption within the manufacturing industry. Throughout the entire duration of RAPID +TCT, the SME ZONE will provide access to experts, dynamic panel discussions, opportunities to build relationships, and network with SME and our Industry Partners.

To learn more about the RAPID + TCT and the SME ZONE, please visit rapid3devent.com .

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies. For more information, visit rapid3devent.com, follow @RAPID_Event on Twitter or on LinkedIn .

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology for 30 years. A rich mix of live events and all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America and Asia. The TCT Group ( www.thetctgroup.com ) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( www.rapidnews.com ) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

