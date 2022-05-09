6sense Recognized As a Top 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Exceptional workplace award from the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal



SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, has been recognized as one of the top 'Best Places to Work' in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is the first time 6sense has participated in this award program, supporting its investment in creating an inclusive, rewarding, and healthy work environment for its employees.

6sense | Predictive intelligence for B2B marketing and sales (PRNewswire)

"This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to create an employee experience that attracts, inspires and challenges the very best people," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "It speaks volumes that we've achieved remarkable growth, more than doubling our size over the past year, while maintaining a culture that our employees find rewarding."

6sense has more than doubled its revenue and its global workforce year-over-year, as the company continues to build tomorrow's technology, revolutionizing how marketing and sales teams create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue.

In the past year, 6sense has received a number of accolades and recognition for its workplace culture including:

Inc. Best Workplace 2021 for the third consecutive year in a row

#3 Best Place to Work in 2022 for Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards

Recognized by employee-review website Comparably for the Best Company Outlook and Happiest Employees, Best Perks & Benefits, Best Culture, Best for Women and Best for Diversity, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, Best Marketing Teams and Best Sales Teams

Best CEO 2021 by Glassdoor and Comparably

6sense ranked seventh overall for the small company category based on the number of employees in the Bay Area. The award is based on employee satisfaction as evaluated and ranked by its own Bay Area employees across key workplace factors that include: fun and collaborative culture, robust compensation and benefits plans, and other amenities as well as management practices.

