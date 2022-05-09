Alkermes Announces Four Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

– Final Dataset from ARTISTRY-1 Clinical Trial to be Featured in an Oral Presentation –

–  Trial-in-Progress Posters From ARTISTRY-3, ARTISTRY-6 and ARTISTRY-7 Clinical Trials to be Presented –

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the acceptance of four abstracts related to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational, engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago and virtually. The final dataset from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial, evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of nemvaleukin administered intravenously as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), will be shared in an oral presentation. In addition, trial-in-progress posters from the ongoing ARTISTRY-3 trial and the potential registration-enabling studies ARTISTRY-6 and ARTISTRY-7 will be presented.

Details of the presentations are as follows:
Oral Presentation
Abstract: 2500
Title: Nemvaleukin alfa monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors: ARTISTRY-1
Presenter: Ulka N. Vaishampayan, M.D., Professor, Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan
Presentation Session Date/Time: The oral presentation will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT, during the session titled "Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy"

Poster Presentations
Abstract: TPS5609
Title: ARTISTRY-7: A phase 3, multicenter study of nemvaleukin alfa in combination with pembrolizumab versus chemotherapy in patients (pts) with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer
Presenter: Thomas J. Herzog, M.D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Deputy Director, University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute and Associate Director of GOG Partners
Presentation Session Date/Time: The poster will be presented on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT, during the "Gynecologic Cancers" poster session

Abstract: TPS2684
Title: ARTISTRY-3: Effect of nemvaleukin alfa with a less frequent IV dosing schedule as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab and impact on the tumor microenvironment (TME) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors
Presenter: Sarina A. Piha-Paul, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Presentation Session Date/Time: The poster will be presented on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT, during the "Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy" poster session

Abstract: TPS9609
Title: ARTISTRY-6: Nemvaleukin alfa monotherapy in patients with advanced mucosal and cutaneous melanoma
Presenter: Jeffrey S. Weber, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Deputy Director, Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York University School of Medicine
Presentation Session Date/Time: The poster will be presented on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT, during the "Melanoma/Skin Cancers" poster session

About Nemvaleukin Alfa (nemvaleukin)
Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to preferentially expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by selectively binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the ARTISTRY Clinical Development Program 
ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials in the ARTISTRY program include: ARTISTRY-1ARTISTRY-2ARTISTRY-3ARTISTRY-6 and ARTISTRY-7.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

