Benzinga Is Now Available In The Metaverse: Where To Find Its Unique Financial Content

DETROIT, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a tech-enabled financial media platform that delivers dynamic news, investment analytics, and market information that was recently acquired at a $300 million valuation, is available in the metaverse. The news site launched in the Cryptovexels universe in February, alongside its sister site, Latin America-focused, Spanish-language news outlet El Planteo.

This action made Benzinga and El Planteo the first media outlets in the Western world to launch in the metaverse. Furthermore, no digital newspapers or financial media outlets had launched in the metaverse when Benzinga made its debut.

Where To Find Us

Our virtual newsstand offers access to Benzinga and El Planteo content right from the Cryptovexels universe: Get first hand insights from cannabis industry and policy leaders, access breakig exclusive news on the markets and top market makers, and stay on top of the breaking developments on a global scale, both in English and Spanish.

Our newsstand is conveniently housed at the Higher Life CBD Dispensary cannabis dispensary – right below the store for Saucey Farms, the cannabis brand created by rapper Jim Jones and jeweler Alex Todd.

People can access the Benzinga and ElPlanteo.com portals from the metaverse following this link or going to the following coordinates: 44E, 4975N.

"There are no precedents that we know of for news media outlets launching in the metaverse", said Javier Hasse, Head of Content Strategy at Benzinga, and CEO and co-founder of El Planteo. "Thus, El Planteo joins a trend that until now only Time Magazine and Mo Magazine have been able to exploit."

Brandon Howard, CEO of Higher Life CBD Dispensary, where Benzinga and El Planteo's new newsstands are located, added, "I couldn't think of a better partner for this initiative. The metaverse knows no borders and this new alliance is proof of that."

"At Benzinga we like to experiment, push the envelope, innovate and have fun. This initiative just shows what one can do with a lot of creativity and push for execution," concluded Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

What is the Metaverse?

Twitter, Zoom and even WhatsApp could all be considered primitive versions of the metaverse – places we spend our lives online. Our connection to this digital world is currently constrained by many technological factors, although many believe these factors are becoming increasingly marginal.

As virtual reality and augmented reality converge with the trends in automation and artificial intelligence – the metaverse may become a critical hub of human infrastructure in the not-so-distant future. To learn more about the metaverse, visit Benzinga's education hub .

Check out a video of El Planteo and Benzinga functioning in the metaverse following this link.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About El Planteo

El Planteo is a Spanish-language media outlet dedicated to the dissemination of news and information on cannabis, hemp, CBD, psychedelics, gender and sexual diversity issues, ecology, investments, local culture, trends, music, cryptocurrencies and more.

El Planteo reaches more than 1 million monthly readers through its site and numerous mainstream media partners.

