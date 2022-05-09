BETMGM NAMED EXCLUSIVE SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF HOUSTON ASTROS

Agreement establishes BetMGM's presence in Texas

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that the company now is the exclusive Sports Betting Partner of the Houston Astros. This marks BetMGM's first relationship in Texas.

"The Houston Astros are a monumental addition to our portfolio of strategic partnerships with professional sports teams across the U.S.," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The organization's passionate fan base will be key to the growth of BetMGM throughout the South as we look for new ways to engage fans with unique experiences that go beyond the game."

Under the agreement, BetMGM signage will be prominently featured at Minute Maid Park. This includes a permanent outfield wall sign and rotational promotional messaging behind home plate. Astros fans will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of VIP experiences exclusive to BetMGM customers. These include throwing out the first pitch, on-field access to batting practice, and VIP getaways for away games, among others. BetMGM and the Astros also will team up to offer special betting promotions for BetMGM customers in Louisiana.

Giles Kibbe, Senior Vice President, General Counsel for the Astros, said, "We are looking forward to our partnership with BetMGM. As we continue to strive for new ways to add to the fan experience, this partnership will provide another way for the Astros to engage with our fans."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

With both retail and mobile offerings, BetMGM currently operates in 23 markets. The BetMGM Sportsbook and BetMGM Casino apps are accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as, via desktop at http://www.betmgm.com/. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

