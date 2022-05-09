Cypress Creek Renewables appoints new Chief Investment Officer

Jeff Meigel, from Brookfield Renewable, will join the solar leader's Executive Team next week

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables is excited to announce today that Jeffrey Meigel will be joining the company's leadership team as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). In this role he will lead the Structured Finance, Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions, Investment Committee and Investment Analytics groups.

"We are so excited to have Jeff join us on our Executive Team at Cypress Creek," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek said. "We know that his experience at the intersection of renewable energy, strategy and finance will help strengthen our company as we continue to grow and work to build a more sustainable world."

Meigel brings extensive renewables transaction experience to Cypress Creek having led over $25 billion in transactions. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets with Brookfield Renewable U.S., where he was responsible for a more than $3 billion per annum capital formation and liquidity plan. His other leadership experience includes positions as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Global Capital Markets and Structured Finance at Terraform Power, Inc. He has also held Director and Senior Manager positions in Project and Commercial Finance respectively for SunEdison, Inc.

Meigel earned an MBA from Babson College and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

"I am excited to join Cypress Creek to guide our investment strategy and capital deployment," Meigel said. "I look forward to innovating with our development and capital partners to accelerate the growth of our company."

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables IPP. Cypress Creek develops, finances, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Its mission is to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed more than 11GW of solar projects. Today it owns 1.7GW of solar, has a 12GW pipeline and through its leading O&M services business, operates 3.9GW of solar projects. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit www.ccrenew.com.

