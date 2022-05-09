DECISIO® Gains Key Patent for Unique Clinical Dashboard

HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIO announced yesterday the issuance of US Patent 11,309,079 B2, which related to a system, method, and computer program product for providing a patient dashboard system in a hospital setting. The patent covers a method of displaying information in a patient care setting using a real-time monitoring dashboard. It further covers the collection and aggregation of clinical information from multiple sources to interpret and display actionable insights, to the right person, at the right time, every time.

DECISIO logo (PRNewswire)

Patent 11,309,079 B2, titled, 'System And Method For A Patient Dashboard', filters, analyzes, and displays patient data that is relevant to the treatment of the patient, including recommended medical actions and pertinent positive and negative results.

The company recently rebranded DECISIO and launched a new website. The flagship product, previously DECISIOInsight, is now named InsightIQ™. InsightIQ reduces clinical variation with digitized bundles of care that prioritizes clinicians' attention to at-risk, deteriorating patients for early intervention. EnvisionIQ™, a clinical analytics platform, was announced in early 2022 and paves the way for a whole suite of DECISIO IQ products to be announced in the near future.

"The changes we have made at DECISIO over the course of the past several months only strengthens the confidence we have in the huge potential to innovate and improve this space within the healthcare market," said Co-CEO Dr. John Holcomb. "We have many opportunities in front of us and I am certain that we are on the road to success."

About DECISIO® DECISIO is a Houston-based digital health company with a customizable clinical decision support platform designed to aggregate and prioritize real-time data, from any device, and present it visually in one place. The flagship product, InsightIQ, uses continuous smart bedside monitoring which enables clinical teams to efficiently identify patients at risk and comply with established clinical guidelines. InsightIQ improves patient outcomes and throughput, optimizes workflow, increases collaboration, thus reducing length of stay and "click" fatigue. Our solutions, including actionable analytics, can be scaled across an entire health system or used in a single care area. For more information, visit www.decisiohealth.com .

Contact Information

Paul Sinclair

DECISIO

contact@decisiohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Decisio Health