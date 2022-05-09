Dugout Mugs teams up with the National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In many ways, American pie on a summer evening is the epitome of American patriotism. That was the truth until Dugout Mugs teamed up with the National Baseball Hall of Fame (NBHOF) to introduce a line of officially licensed bat barrel mugs. A baseball bat, a person can drink from, and baseball's immortals etched into the side of it – it doesn't get much more American than that.

Dugout Mugs, #719 on Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America has expanded its distribution and licensing by working alongside the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Dugout Mugs products can now be found at the Hall of Fame Museum retail location, located in Cooperstown, NY.

Additionally, for the baseball fanatics that can't make it by the museum - they have rolled out some exclusive Dugout Mugs that can be found on the NBHOF website.

David Ortiz, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, and Ken Griffey Jr. are some of the legendary bat mugs that can be found on the website.

"It's an obvious fit that aligns with our vision," said Dugout Mugs CEO Kris Dehnert. "Expansion of distribution, specifically into retail locations, is a large part of Dugout Mugs' growth strategy in 2022."

The core of Dugout Mugs is rooted in e-commerce, and in many ways – that has been the driving force behind the explosive growth of the company.

A slight shift to increasing their retail footprint is strategic, and one that the founder of Dugout Mugs feels is necessary.

"The market tells you where they are, and what they want," said Dugout Mugs President and Founder Randall Thompson. "Luckily for us, we are good listeners, and we do not argue with the market, we just make it happen."

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is one of the country's most popular destinations for baseball fans and is the most well-known sport's shrine in the world.

"We are on track to continue to expand into a lot of retail locations this year, but this one is special, for many different reasons, both professionally and personally, noted Dugout Mugs Wholesale Manager Blaise Maris, the grandson of baseball legend Roger Maris. "The future in retail for Dugout Mugs is bright and I look forward to executing and spearheading the expansion."

