MURAL Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

MURAL's security practices demonstrate the highest level of commitment to information security management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, a collaborative intelligence company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. This achievement follows a comprehensive evaluation and assessment by a third-party auditor, adding ISO 27001 certification to MURAL's growing list of security and operationally-focused certifications.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an Information Security Management System (ISMS). As cybersecurity threats increase and bad actors look to capitalize on security flaws at every level of business, this certification validates MURAL's commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information and data.

"As a collaborative intelligence company, protecting the data of our customers and their clients is paramount," said MURAL's Chief Information Security Officer, Colton Ericksen. "Achieving ISO 27001 Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This certification demonstrates that our platform is both robust and aligned with security best practices and international security standards."

MURAL is centered around a shared collaboration space designed to increase the innovation capacity of the enterprise. MURAL transforms collaboration by connecting teams to unlock their genius — whether remote, hybrid, synchronous, or asynchronous. The company currently supports tens of thousands of teams, powering effective ideation, innovation, alignment, and team building in the global enterprise, including teams at IBM, Intuit, SAP, GitLab, Steelcase, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian.

MURAL is continually investing in best-of-breed security practices and compliance controls to meet the evolving needs of global businesses. ISO 27001 certification builds on MURAL's existing security program, which maintains active SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 9001 certifications. The combination of these certifications uniquely demonstrates MURAL's focus both on information security as well as the quality of its offerings in the collaborative intelligence category.

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a collaborative intelligence company. We connect teams to unlock their potential, increasing the innovation capacity of the enterprise. MURAL creates a culture of effective collaboration — where everyone is connected, contributing, and empowered to deliver business-driving outcomes. Try MURAL for free www.mural.co.

