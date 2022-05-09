Speed Queen Laundromat Franchise Continues Expansion

Growth targeted for California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, Georgia

RIPON, Wis., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, is expanding its franchise offering across the country, with a focus on new investor opportunities in California, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas.

The Speed Queen Laundry franchise builds upon the brand's more than 115-year history, as well as learnings gained from company owned stores. The overall goal is streamlining entry into the business for investors, helping them tap into its exceptional return on investment and recession-resistance.

"While we have developed and perfected the Speed Queen Laundromat franchise over the last several years, it's truly the result of our more than a century of industry leadership," said Dan Bowe, general manager of North America franchising and retail operations for Speed Queen Laundry. "As this industry-leading franchise concept grows, we are excited to expand it to locations in a variety of states."

Speed Queen Laundry stores feature cutting edge technology such as touchscreen controls, app-based payment and rewards programs for frequent customers. Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customers exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors.

The offering also includes remote monitoring through off-site management technology. Speed Queen Laundromat franchises enable investors to tap into the average return on investment of 28 to 41 percent* that vended laundries offer. The strength of laundromats was also displayed through "essential business" status during the pandemic.

At present, there are 21 Speed Queen franchises in the United States and more than 800 licensed stores across Europe. In addition to, the current expansion states, Speed Queen Laundry franchises also are available in, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and South Carolina.

To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchise opportunities, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.

* See Item 19 in Speed Queen's 2022 FDD (dated April 29, 2022) for more detail.

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers, and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com.

