AMO Pharma Announces Additional Private Equity Investment Following Progress in Phase 3 Study in Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMO Pharma Limited ("AMO Pharma"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on rare childhood-onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options, today announced that current investors have made additional investment in the Company in response to progress in AMO Pharma's potentially pivotal REACH-CDM study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AMO-02 (tideglusib) for the treatment of congenital myotonic dystrophy (CDM1).

"With the recent announcements regarding our progress in patient enrollment and expansion of clinical trial sites in the REACH-CDM trial, we have seen new levels of both momentum and interest in this unprecedented and historic research effort from industry partners, families, clinicians and investors," said Ibraheem Mahmood, AMO Pharma CEO. "We are very pleased that this interest is shared by the current investors in AMO Pharma."

In December 2021, AMO Pharma announced activation of additional clinical trial sites in Australia and New Zealand for the REACH-CDM trial and confirmed that more than two-thirds of patients had been enrolled in the trial. The REACH-CDM trial will enroll a total of 56 patients. Upon completion of the trial, patients will have the opportunity to transition to the REACH-CDM X study, a 52-week open-label study designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of AMO-02.

"With REACH-CDM, we are working to bring a treatment option and the possibility of better health and a meaningful enhancement in the quality of life to patients living with the most severe and earliest occurring form of myotonic dystrophy," said Dr. Joseph Horrigan, Chief Medical Officer at AMO Pharma. "We remain dedicated to advancing this development effort as rapidly as possible and are very encouraged by the new levels of support and interest we see from our investors as well as potential industry partners around the world."

AMO-02 (tideglusib) is in development for the treatment of congenital myotonic dystrophy and has potential for use in adult-onset myotonic dystrophy, additional CNS, neuromuscular and other orphan indications. AM0-02 is a clinical stage investigational medicine for the treatment of the severe form of congenital myotonic dystrophy known as CDM1 or Steinert disease. AMO-02 has a dual mechanism disrupting the pathogenic RNA repeat in CDM1 and inhibiting excess levels of the kinase GSK3β.

AMO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working to identify and advance promising therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases in patient populations with significant areas of unmet need, including rare and severe childhood onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options. In addition to developing AMO-02 for congenital myotonic dystrophy, the company is also progressing AMO-01 as a clinical stage treatment for Phelan-McDermid syndrome and AMO-04 as a clinic-ready potential medicine for Rett syndrome and related disorders. AMO-02, AMO-01 and AMO-04 are investigational medicines that have not yet been approved for the treatment of patients anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit the AMO Pharma website at http://www.amo-pharma.com/.

