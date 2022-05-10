Cloud Village Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24

HANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Village Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 first quarter on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The announcement including the Company's financial performance and business updates, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.music.163.com, as well as on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Cloud Village Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Village Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Village Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Village Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu

Cloud Village Inc.

music.ir@service.netease.com

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan

NetEase, Inc.

globalpr@service.netease.com

