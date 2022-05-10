Iscoe Law Brings Clarity to Rear-End Crashes in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, gets daily calls from accident victims seeking answers on who is to blame for their rear-end crash.

It is frequently and correctly presumed that a rear-ended car accident is the fault of the driver who hit the other car from behind. This makes sense and is the case most of the time; however, it is not all the time.

"Florida law provides that drivers do not follow too closely to the car in front of them. As such, a driver who gets hit from behind does not have to prove negligence, just that the driver hit them," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "It is a common misconception, however, that the rear driver always shoulders the blame. If the rear driver can show that the front driver did something careless or negligent to cause the accident, they could instead be responsible."

Sometimes both could have some liability. This concept is known as comparative negligence. In this scenario, both drivers can carry a percentage of the blame. If the injured victim is 20 percent to blame for their $100,000 in damages, they would only receive $80,000. Their ability to recover compensation depends on their degree of fault. Whether you were the front or rear driver, it is imperative to have an experienced West Palm rear-end car accident attorney on your side.

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in severe injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

