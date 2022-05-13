ChargeSentry launches their chargeback management partner program

Program helps merchant service and e-commerce companies provide chargeback management services.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeSentry announces the launch of their partner program focused on payment processing institutions such as payment facilitators, merchant processing ISO's, and e-commerce service providers.

The ChargeSentry partner program offers a customized and integrated chargeback response service to help merchant service providers, independent sales organizations ("ISO's"), e-commerce software providers, and resellers earn more revenue, improve merchant risk transparency, and reduce customer churn, all while helping their customers increase chargeback revenue recovery, save time, and help maintain a healthy merchant processing relationship.

"Merchants have been begging for help recovering lost revenue from chargebacks without the high cost and lengthy integration required by other chargeback response services. Our new partner program is here to help merchant service providers and e-commerce companies support their customers with their needs", said Jack Shenon, CEO and Founder of ChargeSentry.

Adding to the already impressive value partners receive, the ChargeSentry partner team manages the entire partner experience from the initial discovery conversation, integration, launch, and on-going support. Whether the partner requires direct API integration, training, or marketing support; the ChargeSentry partner team helps throughout the process.

Existing chargeback response services have neglected the small and medium-sized merchant market for years – often demanding lengthy contracts, charging expensive monthly fees, requiring considerable integration, and heavily relying on merchants' data to respond to chargebacks.

ChargeSentry solves these challenges for merchants by offering budget-minded monthly pricing, eliminating integration with instant payment processor connections, enriching chargeback details with fact-based information to increase win rates, and completely automating all chargeback responses – requiring no additional effort from the merchant.

About ChargeSentry

ChargeSentry eliminates the friction for small to medium-sized merchants to stop losing and recovering more revenue from their chargebacks, automatically.

ChargeSentry eliminates the challenge that many merchants have responding to chargebacks with instant on-boarding, transparent monthly pricing without lengthy contracts, and automatically responds chargebacks so that the merchant can focus on their business.

