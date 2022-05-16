Werner Introduces the AERO™ Lightweight Extension Ladder With BOXLOK™ For Optimized Strength, Rigidity, and Weight Savings, Offering Telecom Professionals a Premium Climbing Experience

First industrial-grade lightweight ladder with breakthrough patented interlocking box rail design; Enables a 25% lighter ladder for increased comfort and safety for professionals working at height

ITASCA, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, today introduces the new AERO™ Lightweight Extension Ladder for Telecom professionals. The industrial-grade ladder features Werner's patented BOXLOK™ technology, an innovative interlocking box rail design engineered to optimize strength, rigidity, and weight savings for rock-solid stability, allowing industrial and telecommunications professionals to safely focus on the job.

"The telecommunications industry is a critical part of our infrastructure, and people depend on the technology to stay connected. At Werner, we understand the challenges telecom and industrial professionals face when on location and constantly strive to introduce innovative products that ensure the safety and productivity of professionals when working at height," said Eric Blankinship, senior product manager at WernerCo. "With the new AERO ladder, we didn't compromise performance or function. It's a truly innovative solution that allows professionals to feel more comfortable and secure when climbing and is easier to carry so they can focus on the task at hand."

The BOXLOK™ Difference: Optimizes Strength, Rigidity and Weight Savings

The Werner AERO Lightweight Extension Ladder is made from high-grade fiberglass and was engineered to be 25% lighter than a traditional extension ladder with improved climbing performance. The AERO achieves this with the exclusive and patented BOXLOK technology, an interlocking box rail design that incorporates a fourth wall, allowing for less material but increased stiffness and strength.

The advanced design reduces bounce, twist, and sway and allows for a broader base width, which creates a more comfortable climb. Additionally, the BOXLOK channel allows the extension ladder to open and close without additional external brackets.

Maximum Safety & Durability for Telcom Pros

Werner's AERO Lightweight Extension Ladder builds on the brand's 100 years of innovation and proven performance. Available in five sizes ranging from 16 to 32 feet, each AERO Extension Ladder can support 375 pounds (including users and materials) and has a Type 1AA duty rating. In addition, the ladder features high visibility green rails and slip-resistant, Traction-Tred® deep tri-rungs, and extra-wide 19" clear width feet for added safety. Additional features that set AERO apart include a built-in bubble level situated at eye level for easy viewing, non-marring traction caps to protect work surfaces, swivel pick feet for use on hard or penetrable surfaces, and spring-loaded extruded rung locks for smooth operation.

The Werner AERO Extension Ladder is compatible with the Extension Ladder WalkThru™, a ladder accessory that allows users to make an ergonomic transition from extension ladder to roof.

Available factory installed add-ons include, a lightweight but heavy-duty Cable Hook with a slip-resistant rubberized V-Rung that allows users to access strands and works with poles up to 10 "in diameter.

Additionally, a brand new Strand Grab was designed to ensure the line is captured with it's pressure-sensitive clamping mechanism. The slip-resistant rubberized hooks feature independent operating gates that help improve user confidence in the set-up. This ensures the ladder is locked in position before climbing. Lastly the included V-Rung works with poles up to 10" in diameter.

The AERO Lightweight Extension Ladder is both ANSI and OSHA Certified. For more information about Werner's AERO line of Pro Extension Ladder solutions, please visit https://www.wernerco.com/aero.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full imine of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; angie@seedatl.com

