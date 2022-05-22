KEENON Robotics Showcases Its Advanced Service Robots at NRA show 2022

CHICAGO, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics participates in The National Restaurant Association Restaurant (NRA Show 2022), the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere. With over 1,300 exhibitors, the Show is the ultimate destination to source inspiration and innovations in over 900 product categories, from food, beverage, equipment, technology, tableware, sanitation, and everything in between. The show attracts leading restaurant chains such as McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin'; independent restaurants, among them Carmine's, Spark's Steakhouse and St. Elmo Steakhouse; big-name hotels including Hilton, Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International as well as retail giants Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart.

(PRNewswire)

The advanced service robot solutions showcased to the North American market by KEENON Robotics caught the attention of show visitors:

"In much the same way that people have freed themselves from such tedious chores as washing clothes or dishes by hand, or sweeping with a broom, and replacing the manual aspects of such work with washing machines, dishwashers and vacuum cleaners, service robots are being "transformed" into powerful assistants to humans in their work and life, helping restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets and factories complete various boring and dangerous tasks, greatly improving efficiency, saving costs and enabling people to spend their time on more important, interesting and creative work. At the same time, evolving and improving big data analytics and AI interaction technologies are allowing robots to expand their application scenarios and improve their services. Robots are well on their way to becoming a tool assistant we can no longer live without," said Theodore Wang, head of sales at KEENON Robotics U.S.

Restaurant Robot: A robot waiter who assists human waiters in serving and returning used dishes efficiently as a food runner robot, allowing human waiters to save time and focus their energy on customer service, vastly improving the overall efficiency and service level of the restaurant.

Hotel Robot: Redefines the hotel guest's experience in terms of safety and efficiency. A delivery robot, for example, can flawlessly take the elevator to any floor and deliver room service any time of the day or night, providing the most reliable contactless and privacy-aware room delivery services.

Hospitality Robot: Serves up advertisements on two high-definition digital displays to welcome customers or solicit passers-by and guide them to their seats, simultaneously heightening efficiency and delivering a fun experience.

Disinfection Robot: Equipped with professional disinfection lights and sprayers that efficiently kill both surface and airborne bacteria and viruses, providing efficient and expedient sanitation services in public spaces.

KEENON Robotics robots are equipped with a fully autonomous positioning and navigation system in tandem with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies to adapt to a variety of complex real-world application scenarios and enable safe, reliable, and efficient service robot solutions.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. KEENON Robotics is a strategic partner of Softbank Robotics and Hyundai Robotics. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd.