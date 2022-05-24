Bitdefender Named 2022 SC Awards "Finalist" For Best Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service

Bitdefender MDR Recognized for Cybersecurity Innovation and Effectiveness in Eliminating Threats

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Managed Detection and Response Service category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards honor cybersecurity innovators and are one of the industry's most prestigious programs.

"Cybersecurity isn't getting easier and presents a huge challenge to security teams all over the world," said Daniel Clayton, vice president, global security services and support at Bitdefender. "Our MDR service combines leading-edge technologies with some of the most experienced and innovative threat hunters and cyber analysts in the industry, to provide an 'always-on' detect and response service that allows security professionals of businesses large and small to focus on building and delivering their own security programs."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, a 21% increase over 2021. Offerings recognized in the Best Managed Detection and Response Service category deliver MDR services that combine advanced analytics, threat intelligence and human expertise providing organizations with advanced cybersecurity protection without the added personnel.

Bitdefender MDR provides 24x7 threat detection, response and remediation, enabling organisations to outpace the mounting security challenges presented by digital transformation and the continued shift toward cloud environments. The service combines pioneering security technologies for native endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), network traffic analysis and security analytics with threat-hunting expertise from a team of highly skilled analysts. The result is proactive cybersecurity protection for organizations of any size.

"This recognition further validates our continued efforts to deliver the one of the world's best threat prevention, detection and response solutions to businesses of all sizes across all industries," added Steve Kelley, president and general manager, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "With some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity and highly-experienced threat hunters, many with military experience, our MDR team finds and eliminates threats quickly and effectively."

