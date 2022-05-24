The Giving Block Creates First-Ever Crypto Donations Fund for Miami Nonprofits

The Miami Impact Index Fund will Allow Donors to Give Crypto to Numerous Local Nonprofits with One Donation

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Giving Block , a Shift4 company, today announced the launch of the " Miami Impact Index Fund ", a first-of-its-kind fund that enables donors to give to numerous local nonprofit organizations with a single crypto donation. The Giving Block is a leader in crypto philanthropy, making cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits while empowering donors to give cryptocurrencies to their favorite causes. This the first time that The Giving Block is working with a city to highlight local charities through the platform.

The Giving Block Logo (PRNewswire)

"Miami has been so welcoming to the crypto community and it is the perfect city to work with to create our first-ever local impact index fund," said Alex Wilson, Co-Founder of The Giving Block. "We are excited to work with Mayor Suarez to bring crypto philanthropy to Miami, through our Miami Impact Index Fund. All donations to the impact index fund will be matched through our 'Caring with Crypto Campaign."

" Caring with Crypto " is a historic crypto fundraising campaign designed to raise more than $20 million for nonprofit organizations on The Giving Block in partnership with parent company Shift4. Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman will personally match the first $10 million in crypto donations through the initiative, with the company aiming to create the largest cryptocurrency fundraising campaign in history. To date, Caring with Crypto has raised more than $12 million for hundreds of charities.

The Miami Impact Index Fund will allow donors to give to Miami area nonprofits on The Giving Block's platform with one donation. All donations to the fund will be split evenly to all participating causes. Participating causes include: Chapman Partnership, Jackson Health Foundation, Legal Services of Greater Miami, Nicklaus Children's Health System, NU Deco Ensemble Inc., Third Wave Volunteers Inc., and United Way Miami, among others.

The Giving Block also brings crypto philanthropy to Miami through a partnership with The Miami Foundation for "Give Miami Day" on November 17th, allowing donors to give crypto for the first time since the event's inception in 2012.

"Giving back to our community is the core reason behind the Miami Movement. Innovative companies, just like The Giving Block, are a clear sign that we are on the right track of building an economy—and a future—that delivers for everyone," said Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez.

To donate to the Miami Impact Index Fund go to https://thegivingblock.com/impact-index-funds/miami/ . Miami Nonprofits looking to learn more about The Giving Block and Crypto Philanthropy can go to thegivingblock.com .

About The Giving Block:

Founded in 2018, The Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is turning Crypto Philanthropy into one of the greatest forces for good on the planet by making cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits while empowering donors to give Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their favorite causes. The Giving Block currently enables more than 1,000 mission-driven organizations, charities, universities, and faith-based organizations of all sizes to accept cryptocurrency donations and helps them maximize their fundraising outcomes with strategic consulting and personal support. Learn more and discover why cryptocurrency is the fastest growing donation method for Millennial and Gen-Z donors, at TheGivingBlock.com .

