Versatile Chooses Elevāt Machine Connect to Provide Advanced Agricultural Mobile Machine IoT Solution

Elevāt customizes IoT application platform to meet the specific requirements of agricultural machinery manufacturer and its customers.

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elevāt, a leading global IoT connected machines SaaS innovator, announced that Versatile, a division of Buhler Industries, Inc. (TSX: BUI), deployed the Elevāt Machine Connect platform across its entire tractor line for Model Year 2022. Since starting tractor production in 1966, Versatile has remained a leader for articulating four-wheel drive tractors.

"We have begun to deploy Elevāt and our dealers and users are already excited about the benefits." - Erron Leafloor

"We manufacture all our tractors in our factory in Winnipeg, Manitoba. As the only Canadian agricultural tractor manufacturer, we pride ourselves on our leadership in manufacturing, assembly, and research and development," says Erron Leafloor, Versatile.

"When we decided to integrate IoT telematics software, sensors, and gateways into our tractors, we wanted to ensure the solution we implemented provided a seamless experience for our entire dealer network and our customers. We chose to work with Elevāt because of their willingness and ability to tailor their solution and the portal to our unique requirements. We have just begun to deploy the CBX system by Elevāt in our tractors; our dealers and end users are already excited about the benefits," continues Leafloor.

"The team at Versatile came to Elevāt looking for a solution that would support remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and deliver capabilities like over-the-air (OTA) updates, geofencing and geotracking, and proactive telematics reports. Also, advanced features like virtual technician support and command and control supported Versatile's dedication to advanced innovation. They also wanted a fully white-labeled portal experience that aligned with the Versatile brand and delivered a customer experience that supported Versatile's long-held commitment to customer service," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt.

Elevāt Machine Connect provides a scalable mobile machine IoT solution. Learn more by visiting Elevāt today.

ABOUT VERSATILE

Versatile, a division of Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), is the only Canadian manufacturer of agricultural tractors. The factory in Winnipeg, Manitoba covers almost 700,000 square feet with complete manufacturing and assembly capabilities and full research and development facilities. For more information on Versatile visit www.versatile-ag.com.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/. Follow Elevāt on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

