Award-winning Chef Andrew Basch of Sheraton Sand Key Resort joins the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Sand Key Resort's CEO, Russ Kimball announced this week that their award-winning Executive Chef, Chef Andrew Basch has joined the prestigious Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the world's oldest international gastronomic society devoted to the promotion of fine dining, culinary arts and bringing together the world's top chefs. The community has welcomed Basch by honoring him with membership in this gastronomic society that was founded in Paris in 1248.

Boasting over 20 years of experience in the food service industry, Chef Andrew Basch joined Sheraton Sand Key in 2019 to oversee their culinary operations. "Being part of the culinary team at Sheraton Sand Key Resort has inspired me to be creative, pull inspiration from my Italian and German roots and provide our guests with a unique fine-dining experience they can't get anywhere else," explained Basch.

Basch oversees the catering and banquet operations for Sheraton Sand Key Resort, as well as, four on-site restaurants and bars that offer a variety of menu options and ambiances, including Rusty's Bistro, an eight-time consecutive Golden Spoon Awards Winner by Florida Trend Magazine. Basch has continued the legacy of the Sand Key staple, Rusty's Bistro, by giving guests a memorable dining experience with locally sourced and innovative menu options.

Basch commented on the achievement, "As a chef, I always want to provide exceptional service and exciting cuisine that is reflective of the region and gives guests a unique culinary experience. I'm proud to be a member of this historic organization among some of the world's top culinary talents."

About Sheraton Sand Key Resort

Sheraton Sand Key Resort is located directly on the beach at Sand Key. Offering 390 rooms and suites overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway, the resort offers a legacy of exceptional hospitality serving guests from around the world.

For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/tpasi-sheraton-sand-key-resort

About Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world's oldest international gastronomic society, founded in Paris in 1248. It is devoted to preserving the camaraderie and pleasures of the table and to promoting excellence in all areas of the hospitality arts. For more information, visit https://www.chaineus.org/

