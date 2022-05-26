Lassen Peak Appoints Award-Winning Hispanic Journalist, Rick Lozano, to its Advisory Committee

Famed journalist of 50 years contributes important Hispanic and Media perspectives

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Rick Lozano to its advisory committee. A fixture on Los Angeles television since 1986, Mr. Lozano recently retired from Fox 11 News after a 50-year career including Emmy nominations for his work as both an anchor and reporter while covering local, national and international events. Rick is well recognized as a leading Hispanic reporter with a unique pulse on the Latino/Latina community and has a solid foundation of knowledge of the dynamics and challenges within the law enforcement community after having reported on countless crime scenes and community issues. This is an important perspective due to the importance of media relations within the policing ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Lassen Peak) (PRNewswire)

"(This solution) ensures accountability and oversight to make sure that policing is done in an equitable fashion."

Mr. Lozano is a native of San Antonio where he broke into the broadcasting industry as a radio newscaster for KONO/KITY in 1971. He then transitioned to television at an ABC affiliate, KSAT-TV, where he was a general assignment reporter and weekend sportscaster. In 1986, Rick's notoriety offered him the opportunity to relocate to Los Angeles as a weekend sportscaster for KABC-TV where he later became the weekday sportscaster. In 1999, Rick joined the FOX 11 team as a morning reporter for both Fox 11 Morning News and Good Day L.A.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as it relates to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products. The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Mr. Lozano comments, "From my many years of reporting, I understand what a difficult and dangerous job law enforcement officers walk into every day, and I am delighted to have an opportunity to bring my insights into a solution that will add to their safety. At the same time, I am just as passionate about improving the lives of our community members – not only is this a better, more dignified way of conducting a search, it ensures accountability and oversight to make sure that policing is done in an equitable fashion."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "Rick brings two valuable perspectives to our team – one of the media and that of the Latino/Latina community. We're developing a solution that not only benefits law enforcement – but also society as a whole – and we're pleased to have Rick on our team.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. The company is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

https://www.lassenpeak.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lassen Peak