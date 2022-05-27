InventHelp Inventor Develops New Coffee Maker to Reduce Toxins (PHO-1871)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to brew a pot of coffee," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the NON TOXIC COFFEE MAKER. My design could enhance taste by avoiding plastic erosion and toxicity."

The invention offers a healthier alternative to traditional plastic coffeemakers. In doing so, it helps to eliminate possible plastic toxins. As a result, it could enhance safety and it could improve the taste of the coffee. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for coffee drinkers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-1871, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp