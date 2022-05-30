DONNER TO UNVEIL NEW INSTRUMENTS WITH NEW MATERIALS AT NAMM 2022

Donner Music sets surprising new bar for sound quality, innovation & value with new instruments and materials

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner Music, the global music technology company focusing on developing instruments that overdeliver on tone, value and innovation, announced today they will be showcasing their all-star lineup of best-selling products and revealing new instruments at this year's NAMM conference. Over the past 10 years, Donner has expanded from an effects pedal only company to a full line of instruments poised to redefine what value means to the beginner or intermediate modern musician.

STOP BY BOOTH 4328 at the NAMM 2022 SHOW TO SEE THE LATEST RELEASE OF DONNER’S CARBON FIBER GUITAR. (PRNewswire)

Building on the success of their new digital pianos, electronic drum sets, and the DST Family series electric guitars, Donner was set to deliver more innovative products with new technology and advanced materials including:

The Carbon Fiber Series String Instruments - Several new carbon fiber instruments join Donner's growing MI product range and can be demoed at this year's NAMM. Donner Carbon Fiber Instruments, including guitars, violins and ukuleles (launching in early July) are crafted using an innovative new manufacturing technique allowing Donner to deliver extremely precise instruments that are thinner, more durable and stable than the traditional wooden counterparts, while still gives a bright and sweet tone. The Donner design team improved resonance by 35% over other carbon fiber guitars and also crafted a new improved classic tone that is brighter with a fuller low-end.

Donner DMI Smart Guitar - Donner will unveil the world's first true smart guitar at NAMM 2022. The DMI Smart Guitar uses top-of-the-line materials to create a classic sound all while helping you master the scales and chords needed to improve your playing. A rich AAA solid spruce top, laminated mahogany body, and practical software platform assists entry-level players in learning guitar with ease. The DMI Smart Guitar will be officially launched in late 2022 but visitors at NAMM will have a chance to take a sneak peek.

Donner Music APP (Included) - As part of their mission to empower beginner musicians to realize their musical dreams, all new Donner instruments include the Donner Music App providing free musical courses in collaboration with the Berklee College of Music.

In addition to the above, Donner will be showcasing up to 10 new products featuring new technology or materials including:

Carbon Fiber Series string instruments including guitar, ukulele and violin.

DC 87 Condenser Microphone , PO 8 Dynamic Microphone , DC 20 Condenser Microphone , RB 1 Booster Mic Preamp

Donner Silent guitar perfect for practicing with low volumes

Besides revealing new products with advanced materials, Donner will bring its all-star lineup of best-selling products to Anaheim that have delivered great value and high quality to the global market including:

DST Family Series Electric Guitar. Donner's DST Family presents multiple series for guitarists at different stages of their career. With surprising performance of superb tone and value, you can start the journey of music in a fast pace. Being the most important member in the Family, the DST-400 guitar, which has announced its debut at NAMM Believe in Music 2022, features a premium alder body with classic tones. The PUSH-PULL knob produces the single-coil sound with incredible clarity and no volume loss. Featuring a 2-point Tremolo system with Cold-Rolled Steel Block, this guitar gives you added sustain and playability. HSS pickups produce 7 classic sounds for a rich musical experience. With its C-shaped neck contour and meticulous workmanship, the DST-400 is a reliable choice for musicians in pursuit of greatness.

Donner Yellow Fall Analog Delay Pedal. Perhaps the best bang-for-the-buck guitar delay pedal on the market for the last 10 years, the Donner Yellow Fall Analog Delay Pedal is a compact all-analog delay stompbox that reproduces warm and natural vintage analog delay sound.

Donner DDP-80 Digital Piano. The DDP-80 combines classic piano quality with the aesthetics of a modern home to provide a realistic acoustic piano playing experience. The 88 fully-weighted action keyboard simulates the acoustic piano, accurately expressing the subtle touch of each finger - heavier response in the lower register and progressively lighter in the upper register. The DDP-80 also features midi controls and the headphone jack making it a perfect compliment to any home studio.

Stop by booth 4328 at NAMM 2022 for artist presentations and your chance to experience Donner's instruments and follow along on our social channels: Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more: http://donnermusic.com/

Founded in 2012, Donner Music is a global music technology company striving to create innovative in-house products. Donner builds guitars, electronic pianos, ukuleles, electronic drums, and other musical instruments, as well as audio equipment like stereos, monitors, turntables, and microphones. Donner aims to inspire artists and equip all levels of musicians with excellent instruments and online learning resources so that everyone can access the beauty and power of creating and playing music.

CONTACT: Jake Wu, jake.wu@donnermusic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donner